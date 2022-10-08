Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $175.20

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.20 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 179.24 ($2.17). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 15,071 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.93.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

