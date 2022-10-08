Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSP Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.39) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.90 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.60 ($3.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

