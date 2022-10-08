Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Parke Bancorp worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 11,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $247.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.85.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In related news, Director Arret F. Dobson sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $160,549.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,750.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

