Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,643. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

