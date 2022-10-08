Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,488 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Truist Financial began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

