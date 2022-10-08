SilverBow Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.74 Per Share (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.74 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.33. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

