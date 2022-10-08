Sinecera Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,295,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,215,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,022,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 542,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 189,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

