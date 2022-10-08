Sinecera Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,814,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

