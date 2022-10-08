Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

Further Reading

