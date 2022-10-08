Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

