Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 2.1 %
Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.
About Smart Powerr
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.