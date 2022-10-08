Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 2.1 %

Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

