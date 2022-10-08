SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust comprises about 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

