SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,321 Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HMPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 19,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,141. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

