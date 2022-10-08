SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $171,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.