SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for about 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter.

HYT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 558,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,979. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

