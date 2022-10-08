Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Snap Stock Down 6.1 %

Snap stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $79.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

