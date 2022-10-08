Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.20. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

About Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.14% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

