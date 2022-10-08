Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Sohu.com stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $555.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $22.71.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
Further Reading
