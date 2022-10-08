Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Sohu.com stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $555.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.