SolRazr (SOLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million

SolRazr (SOLR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One SolRazr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SolRazr has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolRazr has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $87,143.00 worth of SolRazr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SolRazr Profile

SolRazr’s genesis date was October 5th, 2021. SolRazr’s total supply is 99,999,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. SolRazr’s official website is www.solrazr.com. SolRazr’s official message board is medium.com/@solrazr_app. SolRazr’s official Twitter account is @solrazr_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SolRazr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolRazr (SOLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. SolRazr has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SolRazr is 0.0448263 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $69,135.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solrazr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolRazr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolRazr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolRazr using one of the exchanges listed above.

