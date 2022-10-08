Sovryn (SOV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.26 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $84,889.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 22,793,426.92370001 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.40165343 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $87,758.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

