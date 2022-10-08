Spaceswap SHAKE Market Cap Reaches $95,674.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $95,674.00 and approximately $20,333.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap SHAKE token can currently be purchased for about $126.05 or 0.00644682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Token Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 tokens. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spaceswap SHAKE is spaceswap.app.

Spaceswap SHAKE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spaceswap SHAKE has a current supply of 759. The last known price of Spaceswap SHAKE is 120.82829172 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,986.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spaceswap.app.”

