SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.09. 5,101,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.
