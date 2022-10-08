SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is RS Crum Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $157.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

