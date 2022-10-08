SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $113.04. 558,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

