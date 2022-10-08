SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.49

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.49 and traded as low as $59.32. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 3,284,843 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,953,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 720,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,555,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,599,000 after acquiring an additional 935,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

