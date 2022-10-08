SpookySwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $574,330.00 (BOO)

SpookySwap (BOO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One SpookySwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SpookySwap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. SpookySwap has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $574,330.00 worth of SpookySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SpookySwap Token Profile

SpookySwap was first traded on April 24th, 2021. SpookySwap’s total supply is 9,390,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,000 tokens. SpookySwap’s official Twitter account is @spookyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpookySwap is https://reddit.com/r/spookyswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpookySwap’s official website is spooky.fi.

Buying and Selling SpookySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookySwap (BOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpookySwap has a current supply of 9,390,930.32215674. The last known price of SpookySwap is 1.48626595 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $460,346.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spooky.fi.”

