Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.4 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,718 shares of company stock worth $1,503,205 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

