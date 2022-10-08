Squid Game Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (SQUID)

Squid Game (SQUID) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Squid Game has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Squid Game token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Squid Game has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $95,910.00 worth of Squid Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Squid Game Profile

Squid Game launched on October 20th, 2021. Squid Game’s total supply is 758,871,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,693,092 tokens. Squid Game’s official Twitter account is @squidholders and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Squid Game is squidgameholders.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Squid Game (SQUID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Squid Game has a current supply of 758,871,355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Squid Game is 0.0069722 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $188,793.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squidgameholders.club/.”

