Stable FOX Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,810.00 (ONEFOX)

Stable FOX (ONEFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Stable FOX has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $50,810.00 worth of Stable FOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stable FOX has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stable FOX token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stable FOX Profile

Stable FOX’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Stable FOX’s total supply is 2,776,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Stable FOX is https://reddit.com/r/ichidao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stable FOX is medium.com/ichifarm. Stable FOX’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stable FOX’s official website is app.ichi.org.

Buying and Selling Stable FOX

According to CryptoCompare, “Stable FOX (ONEFOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stable FOX has a current supply of 2,776,969 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stable FOX is 0.98296665 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.ichi.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stable FOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stable FOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stable FOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

