Stakeborg DAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,320.00 (STANDARD)

Stakeborg DAO (STANDARD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Stakeborg DAO has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Stakeborg DAO token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. Stakeborg DAO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $9,320.00 worth of Stakeborg DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakeborg DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stakeborg DAO Token Profile

Stakeborg DAO was first traded on October 21st, 2021. Stakeborg DAO’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,504 tokens. Stakeborg DAO’s official website is www.stakeborgdao.com. Stakeborg DAO’s official Twitter account is @stakeborgdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stakeborg DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakeborg DAO (STANDARD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stakeborg DAO has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 4,404,504.48935032 in circulation. The last known price of Stakeborg DAO is 0.35271511 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,033.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stakeborgdao.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakeborg DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakeborg DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakeborg DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakeborg DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakeborg DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.