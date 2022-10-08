StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

StarHub Price Performance

StarHub stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. StarHub has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

StarHub Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

