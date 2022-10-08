Starname Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Starname has a market cap of $1.36 million and $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “Starname (IOV) is a cryptocurrency . Starname has a current supply of 124,888,168 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starname is 0.01412989 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,373.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starname.me/.”

