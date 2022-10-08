STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,123.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $7,123.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP token can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STARSHIP launched on April 29th, 2021. STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,802,051 tokens. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @deploystarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/deploystarship and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STARSHIP is deploystarship.com. STARSHIP’s official message board is medium.com/@deploystarship.

According to CryptoCompare, “STARSHIP (STARSHIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STARSHIP has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 18,908,258.0222294 in circulation. The last known price of STARSHIP is 0.05630174 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,839.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deploystarship.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

