Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 307.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O'shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

