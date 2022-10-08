Step App Price Tops $0.0656 on Exchanges (FITFI)

Step App (FITFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Step App has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and $5.74 million worth of Step App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step App has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Step App token can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step App alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Step App Token Profile

Step App launched on March 1st, 2022. Step App’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,000,000 tokens. Step App’s official Twitter account is @stepapp_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Step App is step.app.

Step App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step App (FITFI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Step App has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step App is 0.06523312 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $9,140,611.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://step.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.