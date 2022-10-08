StepG Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.13 Million (STEPG)

StepG (STEPG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, StepG has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. StepG has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $59,753.00 worth of StepG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StepG token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StepG Profile

StepG’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. StepG’s official website is stepg.app. StepG’s official Twitter account is @supeinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StepG

According to CryptoCompare, “StepG (STEPG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepG has a current supply of 1,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepG is 0.00190878 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $53,686.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepg.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StepG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StepG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StepG using one of the exchanges listed above.

