Stephen Arcana Sells 12,500 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 168,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

