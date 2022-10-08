Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 4,490 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

