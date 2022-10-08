Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,014. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.