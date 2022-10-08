Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

NYSE UPS traded down $6.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

