Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $265,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,098. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

