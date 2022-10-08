Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $265,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,098. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.