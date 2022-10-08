Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $470,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 731,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,460. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

