StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

