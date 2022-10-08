StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
