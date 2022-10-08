StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 30.0 %

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.61.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

