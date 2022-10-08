StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.