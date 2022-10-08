StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AINC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Performance
AINC stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
