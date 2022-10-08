StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

NBY stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.93.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

