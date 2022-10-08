StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

