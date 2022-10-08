StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
