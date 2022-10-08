StockNews.com Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.50.

BLD stock opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,421,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

